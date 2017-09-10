Pianist Sohn Jeung-beum ranks 1st in Munich competition

ENTERTAINMENT

Pianist Sohn Jeung-beum (Yonhap)

Pianist Sohn Jeung-beum has become the first South Korean to win the piano category of the ARD International Music Competition, its organizer said Sunday.The 26-year-old won the first prize at the 66th ARD International Music Competition in Munich, the largest international classical music competition in Germany.In the contest’s final stage that took place Saturday, Sohn played Tchaikovsky’s piano concerto No. 1.It is the first time a South Korean has won the first prize in the piano category of the ARD International Music Competition since its inception in 1952. Korean pianists such as Chung Myung-whun and Kim Da-sol previously won second and third prizes at the competition, respectively.Sohn made his recital debut in the Kumho Prodigy Concert Series in 1991. After graduating from Korea National University of Arts, he moved to Germany to continue his piano studies. He now studies at the University of Münster.Korean Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan said a congratulatory message to Sohn on Sunday, “I hope this award won by Sohn will pave the way for Korean musicians to stand out in the global arena with their superb artistic talents.”(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)