Which sanitary pads are safe?

A wave of confusion has ensued after reports about some 'toxic' sanitary pads, prompting customers to search for safe products.Ecofem, a female environmentalists' association, and Kangwon National University professor Kang Man-goo claimed that all major sanitary pads sold in the country contained carcinogenic chemical substance, known as VOCs (volatile organic compounds) beyond the standard limits.The allegedly problematic products include Whisper, Body Fit, Joeun Neukkim, Sofy and Lilian.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety denied the scientific validity of the research, citing the lack of peer-review and mismatching product names. The MFDS said it is currently conducting an inspection into the products by all sanitary product producers including Yuhan Kimberly, LG Unicharm, Klean Nara, P&G Korea and Welcron Healthcare.The results of the inspection, including the full list of safe and unsafe products, will be available by the end of September. Until then, consumers are encouraged to use imported products or switch to menstrual cups or washable cotton pads.