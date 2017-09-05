Hyundai unveils localized truck in Moscow

BUSINESS

South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motors Co. said Tuesday it has unveiled a light truck designed for the local market at a Russian commercial car exhibition.



Hyundai will promote the HD36L, a 2.5-liter diesel-powered light truck, at the 2017 Comtrans Commercial Vehicles Auto Show set to run this week in Moscow. The truck is based on the Mighty truck, which is available in South Korea, the company said in a statement.







This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows its HD36L light truck in Moscow. (Yonhap)

"The HD36L truck weighs 3.6 tons -- much lighter than the 7-ton Mighty truck. We are targeting the new truck at the light truck markets of Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries," a company spokesman said.Faced with declining sales in its major Chinese and US markets, Hyundai has recently stepped up efforts to diversify its product lineup to support its bottom line. (Yonhap)