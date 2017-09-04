Ministry: Four more THAAD launchers all set for deployment

NATIONAL

A US military chopper delivers a supply of goods to the THAAD base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Sept. 2, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense ministry announced Monday that the US Forces Korea will soon install four more THAAD missile defense launchers at its new southern base.The announcement came as the environment ministry accepted the results of an environmental impact survey of the THAAD system partially operational at the former golf course in Seongju, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul.Two THAAD rocket launchers are in operation there, with four others waiting for deployment."The remaining launchers will soon be tentatively deployed through South Korea-US consultations in order to counter North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats," the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.The government launched the small-scale environmental study late last year.It plans to carry out an additional environmental survey of the THAAD site before making the final decision on the controversial THAAD deployment issue.Local residents have fiercely protested it, claiming the former Park Geun-hye administration made a hasty decision on the deployment of the US weapon system without the due domestic procedures. (Yonhap)