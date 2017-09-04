Antenna kicks off second label concert

ENTERTAINMENT

A promotional poster for Antenna Music’s label concert “With, Antenna” (Antenna Music)

Singers from Antenna Music performs at “With, Antenna” held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul. (Antenna Music)

K-pop artists managed by Korean record label Antenna Music, led by You Hee-yeol of Toy, held the second part of their label concert series, “With, Antenna,” at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.A total of 11 acts -- Toy (You Hee-yeol), Jung Jae-hyung, Lucid Fall, Peppertones (Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won), Park Sae-byul, Lee Jin-ah, Chai, Jung Seung-hwan, Kwon Jin-ah and Sam Kim -- performed in front of some 90,000 fans over the weekend at the four-hour concerts.“Watching Jung Jae-hyung, who is 30 years older than Sam Kim, I thought Antenna is a distinctive group. It is like the coach and players playing together. This is a beautiful scene that can happen only in music,” You said.“With, Antenna” will continue next at the Auditorium at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center on Saturday, before the label visits Daegu on Sept. 16. The artists will then perform in Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and in New York on Sept. 29.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)