Antenna kicks off second label concert

A total of 11 acts -- Toy (You Hee-yeol), Jung Jae-hyung, Lucid Fall, Peppertones (Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won), Park Sae-byul, Lee Jin-ah, Chai, Jung Seung-hwan, Kwon Jin-ah and Sam Kim -- performed in front of some 90,000 fans over the weekend at the four-hour concerts.
|A promotional poster for Antenna Music’s label concert “With, Antenna” (Antenna Music)
“With, Antenna” will continue next at the Auditorium at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center on Saturday, before the label visits Daegu on Sept. 16. The artists will then perform in Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and in New York on Sept. 29.
|Singers from Antenna Music performs at “With, Antenna” held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul. (Antenna Music)