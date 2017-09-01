Army to investigate ‘mystery deaths’

NATIONAL

On an afternoon in February 1998, Army 1st Lt. Kim Hun was found dead inside an underground military outpost along the border with North Korea. A gunshot wound was found on the right side of his head and a 9mm Beretta pistol was near his body.



The South Korean military determined that the then-25-year-old Army officer had committed suicide. But questions and doubts have mushroomed that he may have been murdered because of no apparent motive for suicide and evidence of a physical fight inside the outpost.



Eight years later, the Supreme Court challenged the ministry’s decision, saying there was not enough evidence to determine Kim took his own life. Over the years, Kim’s father, a retired lieutenant general, demanded Kim’s death be treated as one related to military duty, not as a suicide case. The Ministry of National Defense had refused to heed the plea.



After a decade of legal battles and civil petitions, however, the Defense Ministry on Friday changed its stance and recognized Kim’s case as a death in the line of duty, raising hopes the Army might reinvestigate what happened to Kim 19 years ago.





1st Lt. Kim Hun(right) and his father. Yonhap