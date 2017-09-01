Parties agree to vote on court chief nominee next week

NATIONAL

This photo, taken on June 7, 2017, shows Constitutional Court President-nominee Kim Yi-su speaking during a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Major parties agreed Thursday to set up a long-delayed parliamentary vote on Constitutional Court President-nominee Kim Yi-su next week, after the withdrawal of another disputed judicial nominee earlier in the day set the mood for cooperation.The ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party, People's Party and Bareun Party reached an "implicit" understanding to vote on Kim during the National Assembly's plenary session slated for Monday, DP floor leader Woo Won-shik told reporters.The vote has been delayed for several months as opposition parties took issue with his ideological orientation, with some linking the voting procedure to the fate of another justice nominee Lee You-jung.Earlier in the day, Lee renounced her nomination amid growing controversy over her questionable stock investment and political orientation, which opposition parties cited to claim that she is unfit to join the court's nine-member bench.Kim has also been in the opposition camp's crosshairs over his 1980 ruling against a pro-democracy activist and his minority opinion against the 2014 disbandment of a far-left political party involving members accused of pro-North Korean activities.It remains unclear whether Kim can gain approval from the opposition-led legislature.His appointment requires consent from a majority of lawmakers present during a floor vote that can be set up by a majority of all 299 legislators. The ruling Democratic Party holds only 120 seats, necessitating opposition support.Since 2012, Kim has served at the Constitutional Court. In May, President Moon Jae-in nominated him for the top post that has been vacant after former Court Chief Park Han-chul retired in January.Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee decided to hold its confirmation hearing for Supreme Court chief-nominee Kim Meong-su from Sept. 12-13.The designation of Kim, who formerly led a group of liberal judges, has caused consternation among conservatives, as some fear it could fuel the judiciary's swing to the left.If approved by the legislature, Kim will replace Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae whose six-year term ends later this month. (Yonhap)