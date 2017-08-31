Black Pink makes powerful debut in Japan

ENTERTAINMENT

Black Pink (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink’s Japan debut got off on the right path with its first mini album “Blackpink” topping Oricon and Tower Records’ album charts.In less than a day after its release on Wednesday, “Blackpink” sold more than 21,583 copies in the country, putting itself on the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily CD album charts by 9 p.m.The album also secured the top spot on the Tower Records’ comprehensive album chart.The Japan debut album consists of Korean and Japanese versions of the group’s hit songs -- “Boombayah,” “Whistle,” “Playing with Fire,” “STAY” and “As If It’s Your Last.”The rookie group, which debuted in August 2016, has become one of Korea’s most popular girl groups, sweeping the music charts at home and overseas.In July, the group held its first-ever individual concert “BLACKPINK Premium Debut Showcase” at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, drawing more than 200,000 people to apply for 14,000 tickets.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)