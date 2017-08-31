Black Pink makes powerful debut in Japan

In less than a day after its release on Wednesday, “Blackpink” sold more than 21,583 copies in the country, putting itself on the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily CD album charts by 9 p.m.
The album also secured the top spot on the Tower Records’ comprehensive album chart.
The Japan debut album consists of Korean and Japanese versions of the group’s hit songs -- “Boombayah,” “Whistle,” “Playing with Fire,” “STAY” and “As If It’s Your Last.”
|Black Pink (YG Entertainment)
In July, the group held its first-ever individual concert “BLACKPINK Premium Debut Showcase” at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, drawing more than 200,000 people to apply for 14,000 tickets.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)