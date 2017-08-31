Go to Mobile Version

‘N. Korean leader’s first child is son’

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Aug 31, 2017 - 10:52
  • Updated : Aug 31, 2017 - 10:53
The first child of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is probably a son, according to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.

Yonhap News Agency on Thursday quoted a source from the committee as saying that various circumstances highlight the probability that the first child of Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju is a son and that their third child is also rumored to be male.


 
(Yonhap)


The North Korean leader’s second child is thought to be a daughter. Information about the child became public after former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman visited North Korea in 2013. He later said in a media interview that he had held Kim’s daughter, Joo-ae.

Kim and Ri reportedly had their third child this February. The gender and name of the baby is still not known, but the South Korean intelligence community speculates that Joo-ae might have older and younger brothers.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

