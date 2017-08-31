‘N. Korean leader’s first child is son’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The first child of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is probably a son, according to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.Yonhap News Agency on Thursday quoted a source from the committee as saying that various circumstances highlight the probability that the first child of Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju is a son and that their third child is also rumored to be male.The North Korean leader’s second child is thought to be a daughter. Information about the child became public after former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman visited North Korea in 2013. He later said in a media interview that he had held Kim’s daughter, Joo-ae.Kim and Ri reportedly had their third child this February. The gender and name of the baby is still not known, but the South Korean intelligence community speculates that Joo-ae might have older and younger brothers.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)