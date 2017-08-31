[Breaking] Court rules Kia workers' bonuses as ordinary pay

BUSINESS

A local civil court ruled bonuses and lunch money paid to workers at Kia Motors as part of “ordinary wages” Thursday, ordering the nation’s second-largest carmaker to pay 422.3 billion won ($375.5 million) as compensation.



Kia Motors said it would appeal the case.



The ruling came after a six-year legal battle between Kia workers and the company. Litigation began in 2011 with unionized workers filing a suit against the company to classify bonuses paid on a regular basis as ordinary wages. The case was followed by another suit in 2014 by 13 workers of the company who filed as representatives of unionized members, as the limitation of the suit on wage claims expired in three years.







(Yonhap)