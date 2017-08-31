[Breaking] Court rules Kia workers' bonuses as ordinary pay

A local civil court ruled bonuses and lunch money paid to workers at Kia Motors as part of “ordinary wages” Thursday, ordering the nation’s second-largest carmaker to pay 422.3 billion won ($375.5 million) as compensation.
Kia Motors said it would appeal the case.
The ruling came after a six-year legal battle between Kia workers and the company. Litigation began in 2011 with unionized workers filing a suit against the company to classify bonuses paid on a regular basis as ordinary wages. The case was followed by another suit in 2014 by 13 workers of the company who filed as representatives of unionized members, as the limitation of the suit on wage claims expired in three years.
|(Yonhap)
Ordinary wages are used as the basis of calculating various types of compensation and severance pay.
Businesses have been raising concerns that the ruling may put a significant financial burden on companies that are not including bonuses as ordinary pay.
Prior to the ruling, Kia Motors feared it might have to pay at least 3 trillion won, if retrospective pay increases as well as interests for unpaid wages are to be added to the court decision.
The carmaker has been voicing concerns that this would pose a massive financial burden and could lead to similar demands from workers at Hyundai Motor, its sister company and the largest carmaker in South Korea. Both companies have been suffering from sluggish sales this year.
By Cho Chung-un(christory@heraldcorp.com)