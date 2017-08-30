Park Si-hoo returns in ‘My Golden Life’

He plays Choi Do-kyung, who is from an affluent family and is studying how to run a business in his family’s company.
The show marks Park’s return to the Korean drama scene after he was embroiled in a sex scandal in 2013.
|Actor Park Si-hoo speaks at a press conference for KBS’ new drama series “My Golden Life” in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, Tuesday (Herald DB)
Park was sued by a woman for sexual assault, but the charges were later dropped when Park countersued for libel and blackmail.
The series tells the story of Seo Ji-ahn, a poor woman whose father has been living under a false identity and the pretense of wealth. Seo seeks to escape poverty, even if only for the sake of appearances.
The main character Seo will be played by Shin Hye-sun, an actress who has been expanding her presence on the small and big screens lately.
The show begins airing Saturday at 8 p.m. on KBS. It will be available for international audiences on viki.com.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)