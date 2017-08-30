Hyundai Motor resumes China plant operation

BUSINESS

Beijing Hyundai, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor and BAIC Motor, resumed the operations of its four plants in China on Wednesday, ending a weeklong suspension triggered by delayed payments to a local supplier.



Since last week, Hyundai had halted assembly lines at its three plants in Beijing and a fourth facility in Changzhou. The carmaker was forced to stop the assembly lines temporarily, as a local partner declined to supply auto parts over delayed payments for its products.







(Yonhap)