Ex-president Park visits hospital for back pain

Impeached former president Park Geun-hye left the Seoul detention center on Wednesday to visit a hospital for her ailing back.This is the second time that Park left her incarceration for medical treatment outside of the detention center. In July, Park had MRI scans of her toe injuries.Park is temporarily incarcerated at the Seoul detention center for the on-going trial to determine her involvement in the influence peddling scandal in connection with major corporations here including Samsung.The spokesperson from the detention center said Park had back pain from before entering the cell. Treatments for her back had continued inside the center but her condition has deteriorated, prompting her to seek further medical attention the center said, adding that it could not give details of Park’s exact health issues.Park was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Seocho-gu, Seoul.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)