Prosecutors seek life imprisonment for accomplice, 20 years for murderer

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Aug 29, 2017 - 18:03
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2017 - 19:02

The prosecution on Tuesday asked the Incheon District Court to sentence two suspects in an 8-year-old child’s murder case to life and 20 years in prison, respectively.

The prosecution sought a life sentence for the alleged instigator who directed the killer, while asking for a shorter 20 years’ prison term for the younger killer.


 

18-year-old Park (Yonhap)

The instigator, an 18-year-old woman surnamed Park, was initially indicted as an accessory to murder. The charge was later stiffened as it was alleged her role involved pushing her 17-year-old friend, surnamed Kim, to kill the young girl. Park later received a severed body part of the victim as a “souvenir” from her friend.

Park is preparing to enter a university, while Kim has dropped out of high school.

The Incheon District Court is scheduled to rule on the case on Sept. 22.

(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

