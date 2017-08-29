[Advertorial] Nexon helps aspiring game programmers with coding

BUSINESS

Global game company Nexon is ramping up efforts to provide young students in South Korea who are aspiring to become programmers with more opportunities to learn how to code programs.As part of its social contribution program, Nexon has begun holding a coding competition for interested students, titled “NYPC.” Using the games it services, Nexon presents participants with relatively easy cases to solve, with open answers.Launched last year, the event aims give interested students a chance to experience coding, rather than merely teaching them the skills of coding, according to Nexon.The game company has also erected a so-called “Nexon Maplestory Research Institute” within the Gwacheon National Science Museum, where children can interactively learn how digital games are designed and developed.Nexon has also partnered with companies that provide coding training programs — Startlink and Entry — to build an online platform that supports coding competitions as well as offer free online software programming courses.