Ha Ji-won returns as surgeon in ‘Hospital Ship’

Ha previously played lead roles in hit K-dramas such as the 2011 “Secret Garden.” She made her last drama appearance in “The Time We Were Not in Love,” which aired in 2015.
“The doctors on this show personally seek out patients who do not have medical benefits. It’s a different premise from many other medical dramas,” Ha said at a press conference for the show Monday in Seoul.
The setting of the series is a hospital ship that treats patients living on remote island villages where medical facilities are scarce. Young medical school graduates, lacking both resources and experience, struggle to save patients.
Ha plays Song Eun-jae, a serious, career-focused surgeon.
“It’s a warm story where the doctors not only heal their patients’ illnesses, but also their hearts.
“The show kicks off with so many thrilling stories,” Ha added. “I became curious about the lives of real surgeons and often read essays (written by them).”
Starring alongside Ha are boy band CNBLUE singer-turned-actor Kang Min-hyuk, girl group AOA singer-turned-actor Kwon Mina, Lee Seo-won, Kim In-sik and others.
The 40-part series begins airing Wednesday at 10 p.m. on MBC.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)