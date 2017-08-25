Actor Park Hae-jin to star in new drama with singer-turned-actress Nana

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Park Hae-jin and former After School member Nana will star in a new TV romantic thriller, its producers said Friday.



Park will play four different characters, including a mysterious business executive, while Nana will perform the role of a woman who unexpectedly bumps into a dead ringer of a man she loved, according to Victory Contents Co. and Mountain Movement Story.





Park Hae-jin (left) and Nana

The drama whose Korean title means “four men,” will go into production in November and is expected to be finished early next year. Which network will air the show hasn’t been decided yet. (Yonhap)