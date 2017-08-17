TVXQ’s Changmin, Super Junior’s Siwon to be discharged from military Friday

The two singers enlisted in the military on Nov. 19, 2015 and served as police officers at the Seoul Police Agency’s department of public relations.
|Changmin of TVXQ (left), Donghae and Siwon of Super Junior (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Instagram)
Super Junior, originally an 11-member group, is scheduled to release a new album in October as a seven-member group called Label SJ, without Kangin, Sungmin, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.
The four members are absent for various reasons. Kangin was arrested for driving under the influence last year, while Sungmin has been criticized for not communicating with fans. Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, who enlisted in October 2016 and May 2017, respectively, are still serving their military service
