Kakao's game business to merge into Kakao Games

"It was a strategic decision to strengthen the game business unit," said Rim Ji-hoon, CEO of Kakao, said in a press release.
The game unit under Kakao has so far carried out game publishing and intellectual property affairs of Kakao Friends, characters based on KakaoTalk emoticons.
Kakao Games changed its name last year as it prepares to strengthen its role in the global games industry by launching games on different platforms, including smartphones, computers and virtual reality devices. Kakao Games is also pushing to go public on the Seoul bourse. (Yonhap)