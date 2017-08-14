LG V30 to be unlocked via any voice keywords

Floating Bar feature in LG Electronics' new V30 (LG Electronics)

Say “Good Day” and your phone will automatically be unlocked. This will be one of the features of LG Electronics’ upcoming flagship smartphone V30, which will also offer an intuitive user experience and a professional camera mode.With less than three weeks to go before LG debuts its new V30 in Berlin, the Korean tech giant has disclosed some of its new features.LG said Monday that its V30 will allow users to unlock the device via voice commands using keywords, for instance “Good Day,” without the need to press a button or swipe the screen.The customized keywords will make the device much safer and set itself apart from its rivals, the firm said. Samsung’s Galaxy, Apple’s iPhone and other Android-based smartphones only respond to “Hi Bixby,” “Hey Siri” and “Ok Google,” respectively.Furthermore, the V30’s upgraded facial recognition will make it easier to unlock the device by just lifting the phone up to a user’s face compared to phones made by rivals, LG said. Galaxy S8 users must press a power button first before lifting the phone up.The V30’s organic light-emitting diode display with 18:9 aspect ratio will offer an upgraded Floating Bar and Always-on Display features, according to the tech firm. Its semi-transparent Floating Bar allows quick access to frequently used functions and can be dragged completely off the display when not needed. The Always-on Display also allows a user to control music, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, the camera and flashlight when powered off.Its camera mode will be upgraded to give any shutterbug professional quality photography capabilities. With its new Graphy feature, users can choose from a variety of professional shots from the Graphy website, which LG will create together with professional photographers.“We will provide both convenience and professionalism by allowing everyone to enjoy V30’s high-performance multimedia functions,” said Cho Jun-ho, president of LG’s mobile communication division.LG will unveil its flagship smartphone V30 during the electronics show IFA in Germany on Aug. 31. The new device will reportedly be launched on Sept. 15, the same day its local rival Samsung Electronics will be releasing its Galaxy Note 8.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)