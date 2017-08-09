[News Analysis] Trump-Kim war rhetoric puts South Korea on edge

With US President Donald Trump employing harsh warnings similar to the North’s rhetoric and the North responding with a more direct threat of attack on the US’ territory, concern is growing in South Korea that the war of words between the two rather temperamental leaders could evolve into a real military conflict.



After Trump’s warning that the North’s military threats could be met with “fire and fury that the world has never seen,” Pyongyang said Wednesday that it could conduct missile strikes aimed at laying siege to Guam, an island some 3,400 kilometers away from the Korean Peninsula and home to US strategic bombers including B-1B Lancers.



Experts said the North’s latest threat could change the US’ calculus about taking military actions to eliminate the potential security threat from the North, a notion that has been floated by some Washington officials but has been largely considered to be too risky to realize.



Kim Yeol-soo, a professor in political science and foreign affairs at Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul, said Pyongyang’s self-proclaimed consideration of Gaum attacks could be tantamount to an “imminent threat” to the US security, giving grounds for a pre-emptive strike from the US.



“There are a lot of means and methods that the US could use to describe their actions as defensive in nature,” said Kim.





North Korea leader Kim Jong-un(left) and US President Donald Trump. Yonhap