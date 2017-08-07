Korean man gets 3-year jail term for forcing foreign woman into prostitution

(Yonhap)

The Ulsan District Court has said that a male sex-trafficking broker who hijacked and assaulted a Kazakhstani woman was sentenced to three years in prison.His two accomplices, who operated the prostitution business, received an 8-month prison term with 2 years in probation, and 1 1/2 years in prison with 3 years in probation, respectively.Last December, the broker and his accomplices attempted to force a Kazakhstani woman into prostitution.The woman ran away to Ulsan to avoid them, but the broker tracked her down and approached via a mobile chat app, posing as a customer looking for an in-home massage.When the woman came to give the massage, the broker kidnapped her and held her at the prostitution operation. He also removed the SIM card from her phone. However, she managed to get a WI-FI signal and report her situation to a friend.The friend subsequently reported the case to the police, which led to the arrest of the three.The court said that the convicts “inflicted serious mental and physical abuse on the victim, leaving her with serious damage.”By Kim Min-joo/ Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)