N. Korea celebrates recent missile launch with banquet: KCNA

A front page photo of Rodong Sinmun on July 31, 2017. (Yonhap)

North Korea has celebrated its recent launch of an intercontinental-range ballistic missile with a banquet in the presence of the country's leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, the North's state-run news agency said Monday.Contributors to the July 28 launch of a Hwasong-14 missile were invited to the event held Sunday in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.They included Ri Man-gon, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's central committee, and Kim Rak-gyon, commander of the Strategic Force, which is in charge of missile operations, according to the KCNA.Delivering his congratulatory speech, the vice chairman said, "The great success in the second test-fire of the Hwasong-14 ...has established a new world political structure with socialist Korea as its axis."He also stressed the need to "ceaselessly produce new types of ballistic rockets with high mobility and striking power ... (and) make a series of successes in the field of defense scientific research capable of overtaking the world in the air, on the seas and under water," according to the report.North Korea launched the Hwasong-14 shortly before midnight last Friday, demonstrating progress from its first successful ICBM launch July 4.North Korea's state-run musical band and choir also performed in celebration of the latest launch, the KCNA said in a separate report, as the country strives to step up internal cohesion through the celebration of military success. (Yonhap)