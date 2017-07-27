FC Seoul lead attendance in pro football

Reigning South Korean pro football champions FC Seoul tops attendance in the top-flight K League Classic, data showed Thursday.



The K League, the operator of the nation's pro football leagues, said Seoul have drawn an average of 16,390 fans per match through the first 23 contests of the season, the most among the 12 clubs.



Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, currently the league leaders, were second with an average of 10,895 fans per match, followed by Pohang Steelers with 10,652 fans per game. They were the only three clubs to average more than 10,000 fans at home.



FC Seoul also led the league in the number of paying spectators, with 14,497 per game, followed by Pohang with 10,326 and Jeonbuk with 8,999.



Pohang, however, had the highest percentage of paid attendance, as an average 96.9 percent of the fans at their home stadium purchased tickets to watch their performances. Pohang were followed by Jeonnam Dragons at 93.6 percent and Sangju Sangmu at 91.4 percent.



In the second division K League Challenge, Seongnam FC had the highest number of attendance with 3,466 fans per match through the first 22 matches of the season, the most among the 10 clubs. (Yonhap)

This undated photo provided by the K League shows Seoul World Cup Stadium, home of the K League Classic club FC Seoul. (Yonhap)