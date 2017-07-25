Court to allow live streaming of high-profile trials

The Supreme Court decided Tuesday to allow verdict hearings of major trials in lower courts to be televised starting on Aug. 1.
The revised rule will make it possible for the public to watch courts rule on the ongoing trials of former President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.
The decision was made at a meeting attended by all 14 justices at the top court.
Whether to approve the live TV coverage is up to the presiding judge. Verdict hearings can be broadcast live even without the defendants’ consent, but strictly in cases in which the live streaming serves the public interest, according to the court.
So far, the court has prohibited recording, filming and televising of hearings in lower courts. The Supreme Court has televised major hearings that can greatly affect the public since March 2013. The Constitutional Court has filmed the hearings and released them online.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae has pushed for the televising of major trials to enhance the public’s right to know and understanding of the judicial system.
|(Yonhap)
According to a survey conducted by the Office of Court Administration on 2,900 judges nationwide last month, 687 of the 1,013 respondents said that the live streaming of some or all court proceedings should be permitted.
But concerns remain over possible infringement of privacy and defense rights as well as the impact that the televising can have on the neutrality of trials.
The main opposition party blasted the decision, expressing worries that trials could be swayed by the public sentiments.
“The live coverage of trials can excessively affect judges’ judgement that should be based on law and conscience. It can violate human rights of defendants when the hearings are open to the public against defendants’ will,” the conservative Liberty Korea Party spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said, apparently mindful of the upcoming ruling for former President Park.
Park, who remains in detention, is on trial over a total of 18 charges including bribery and abuse of power in connection with the corruption scandal that removed her from office in March. A ruling on Park is expected in October.
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the centrist People’s Party hailed the decision.
“Allowing the live TV coverage of major rulings will be a chance to restore public trust in the judiciary and guarantee people’s rights to know,” Democratic Party spokesperson Baek Hye-ryun said.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)