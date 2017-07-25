Court to allow live streaming of high-profile trials

The Supreme Court decided Tuesday to allow verdict hearings of major trials in lower courts to be televised starting on Aug. 1.



The revised rule will make it possible for the public to watch courts rule on the ongoing trials of former President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.



The decision was made at a meeting attended by all 14 justices at the top court.



Whether to approve the live TV coverage is up to the presiding judge. Verdict hearings can be broadcast live even without the defendants’ consent, but strictly in cases in which the live streaming serves the public interest, according to the court.



So far, the court has prohibited recording, filming and televising of hearings in lower courts. The Supreme Court has televised major hearings that can greatly affect the public since March 2013. The Constitutional Court has filmed the hearings and released them online.



Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae has pushed for the televising of major trials to enhance the public’s right to know and understanding of the judicial system.





(Yonhap)