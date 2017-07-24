Samsung SDI recognizes ‘tech meisters’ at Ulsan plant

S. Korea pushes to revise missile guidelines to load up to 1 ton

Published : 2017-07-24 16:22
Updated : 2017-07-24 16:22

Samsung SDI has recognized seven employees at its Ulsan plant producing batteries for electric vehicles as “technology meisters,” the firm said on Monday. 

Samsung SDI’s hall of fame for its “technology meisters” /Samsung SDI

During the ceremony held last week, seven employees that were newly added as technology meisters in the first half of this year were presented certification trophies from the company CEO Jun Young-hyun.

“Your efforts to develop aptitude will become a base for the company’s competitiveness and technology accumulation. I hope more employees will follow suit to make the firm lead the battery technology industry,” Jun said of the tech meisters at the ceremony.

Samsung SDI’s technology meister program was introduced in 2013. The certification is given to workers with at least three master certificates. The meisters are given financial incentives and extra points in their performance evaluation.

Samsung SDI now has 53 meisters after 17 meisters were added in the first half.

By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

