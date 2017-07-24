LG Electronics showcases mid-end handset, Q8

LG Electronics Inc. on Monday showcased its new mid-end smartphone -- the LG Q8, equipped with top-notch audio and camera features -- in a bid to attract consumers seeking budget models.



The South Korean tech giant said the 5.2-inch Q8 smartphone is intended for consumers looking for models between its flagship G and V models, and the budget X smartphones.



The smartphone comes with a Quad HD screen with wide-angle cameras. Like high-end smartphones, the Q8 is also water and dust resistant, and is equipped with a fingerprint scanner.





Images of the LG Q8 smartphones released by LG Electronics Inc. on July 24, 2017 (Yonhap)

The company said the Quad Digital to Analog Converter allows users to enjoy high-quality sound.The LG Q8 offers 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras on the back, along with another 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Features such as Steady Record 2.0, Digital Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization also enable users to take clear photos, it added."The Q series focuses on allowing users to enjoy premium features and design for attractive prices," the company said in a release.The device will be released in South Korea in August. The company has not finalized the price yet. (Yonhap)