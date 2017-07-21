Genesis G90 selected top luxury car in US quality ranking

Hyundai Motor`s G90 luxury sedan (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor) (Yonhap)

The G90 luxury sedan by Genesis Motors was the top of its class in the latest US vehicle quality awards, the company said Friday.The flagship vehicle of the stand-alone sub-brand of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was No. 1 in the luxury segment for the 2017 Total Quality Impact report released this week by US automobile market survey firm Strategic Vision, the carmaker said. The G90, also called the EQ900 in South Korea, scored 761 out of 1,000 points in terms of design, driving performance and endurance, Genesis said in a statement.The large rear-wheel drive G90 beat rivals, such as the BMW 7 series sedan, with a score of 721 points and Lincoln Continental's top-of-the-line sedan that got 720 points, it said.Strategic Vision surveyed over 42,000 new vehicle buyers from July to December last year after the first 90 days of ownership. The customer satisfaction survey was conducted on 27 kinds of vehicles that included the G90, it said.The G90 ranked third out of the 27 vehicles in the overall US vehicle quality rankings, the South Korean carmaker said. (Yonhap)