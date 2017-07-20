Debate brews over Moon’s plan to cut mandatory military service

President Moon Jae-in’s plan to reduce conscripted soldiers’ mandatory military service sparked debate Thursday, amid growing concerns over a shortage of young draftees and North Korea’s escalating military threat.



The government says the measure is part of a bigger plan to transform the Army into a more modernized force based on career military officers, but critics warn that it runs the risk of undermining the country’s fundamental military capability, if confronted by the 1.2 million-strong North Korean Army. The two Koreas are still technically at war.



President Moon on Wednesday unveiled a five-year plan to scale back the mandatory military service period to 18 months from the current 21, along with a separate scheme to reduce the number of armed forces to about 500,000 from 620,000.



“Under the proposed reduction scheme, one South Korean solider is to fight against two or more North Korean soldiers during war,” said Yang Uk, a senior researcher at the Seoul-based think tank Korea Defense Forum.







The truce village of Panmunjom. Yonhap