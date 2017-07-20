Kim Bum to return to big screen for ‘Detective K’

Kim’s agency Kingkong Entertainment said Thursday that the actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming movie, which starts filming next month.
It will be the actor’s first Korean film in four years, having last starred in “The Gifted Hands” in 2013.
|Kim Bum (Yonhap)
The new film, based on novel “The Banggakbon Murder Case” by Kim Tak-hwan, tells the story of Kim Min, or Detective K, and Han Seo-pil chasing a serial murderer during the reign of King Jeongjo in the Joseon era.
Kim Myung-min will reprise the role of Kim while Oh Dal-su again will play the role of Han. Alongside the actors, Kim Ji-won confirmed her appearance as the female lead who loses her memory and joins the duo’s investigation.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)