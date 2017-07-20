India gets new president from bottom of Hindu caste system

Kim Bum to return to big screen for ‘Detective K’

Published : 2017-07-20 20:19
Updated : 2017-07-20 20:19

Kim Bum is set to return to the big screen with the third sequel of comedy-mystery film “Detective K.”

Kim’s agency Kingkong Entertainment said Thursday that the actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming movie, which starts filming next month.
It will be the actor’s first Korean film in four years, having last starred in “The Gifted Hands” in 2013.

Kim Bum (Yonhap)
He appeared on TV screens in tvN’s 2015 drama “Hidden Identity” and SBS’ 2016 drama “Mrs. Cop 2,” but he has starred only in Chinese films such as “The Beloved” (2015) and “Lovers & Movies” (2015) in that time. 

The new film, based on novel “The Banggakbon Murder Case” by Kim Tak-hwan, tells the story of Kim Min, or Detective K, and Han Seo-pil chasing a serial murderer during the reign of King Jeongjo in the Joseon era.

Kim Myung-min will reprise the role of Kim while Oh Dal-su again will play the role of Han. Alongside the actors, Kim Ji-won confirmed her appearance as the female lead who loses her memory and joins the duo’s investigation.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

