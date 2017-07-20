Kia upgrades Sorento to maintain edge in midsize SUV market

Kia Motors` face-lifted Sorento SUV (Photo courtesy of Kia Motors) (Yonhap)

Kia Motors Corp. on Thursday domestically launched a face-lifted Sorento crossover to maintain its edge in the midsize SUV market.The upgraded Sorento incorporates a new grille and front and rear graphics and LED accents that make the car sharper. It can be equipped with a choice of 2.0-liter turbo gasoline, a 2.2 diesel or 2.0 diesel engine with buyers given the option of an eight-speed automatic transmission, the first of its kind for a locally produced midsize SUV, the company said in a statement."All previous Sorento SUVs were equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. A higher gearbox helps improve the vehicle's fuel efficiency and offers a comfortable ride to the driver," a spokesman said.The 2.2 diesel-powered Sorento has a competitive mileage of 13.4 kilometers per liter of fuel, the carmaker said, a slight improvement from the existing model. It said fuel economy has been improved for the gasoline version as well.Kia said the three SUVs are available from 28 million won to 31 million won ($25,000-$28,000) at local dealerships, Kia said.South Korea's No. 2 carmaker, meanwhile, sold a total of 33,600 Sorentos in its home market during the January-June period. The Sorento and Hyundai Motor Co.'s Santa Fe are two best-selling midsize SUVs here. (Yonhap)