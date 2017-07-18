[Herald Interview] Relocation of US base won’t hurt readiness: US commanders

CAMP CASEY, Dongducheon -- Despite the relocation of a major US military base from the inter-Korean border to the south of Seoul, the unit’s combat readiness will remain just as strong as before, its outgoing and incoming commanders stressed Tuesday.



“The location of the division and various brigades ... (it) really does not matter where we are stationed,” Maj. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, who was the commander general of the 2nd Infantry Division for the past two years, said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



The unit’s incoming chief, Maj. Gen. Scott McKean, echoed the remark, highlighting his other role as commander of the Korea-US Combined Division, which the 2nd division formed with South Korean mechanized infantry brigade for wartime operations.



“We will maintain the disciplined forces. The more we get interoperable, and integrated into the (South Korean armed forces), the more powerful and the more deterrence we will provide,” said McKean during the joint interview.







Maj. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, the outgoing commanding general of the US’ 2nd Infantry Division, poses with his successor Maj. Gen. Scott Mckean at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. Yonhap