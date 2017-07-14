Samsung Electronics most preferred employer among college students

College students again picked Samsung Electronics as the company they most want to work for, especially males, a tally from a job portal showed Friday.



Job Korea surveyed 2,571 students enrolled in universities nationwide, and the results showed 17.7 percent of them wanted employment with the tech titan. Respondents were allowed to make multiple picks.



CJ Cheiljedang was next with 13 percent. The foods and beverage company last year topped Samsung Electronics, which had been No. 1 since the survey was first held in 2004.





(The Korea Herald)

Asiana Airlines came in third at 11.5 percent, followed by Korean Air (10.4 percent), LG Electronics (10.1 percent), Korea Electric Power Corp. (9.3 percent) and Hotel Lotte (8.3 percent).The preference for Samsung Electronics was higher among male students with 21.5 percent, compared with 15.5 percent among female counterparts. CJ Cheiljedang was the most preferred among female students with 17 percent. This marked the third year in a row that the company ranked No. 1 among women students.For male students, Hyundai Motor was the second choice with 12 percent. LG Electronics followed with 10.3 percent and KEPCO with 10.2 percent.For female students, Asiana ranked second with 15.7 percent, Samsung Electronics third and Korean Air next with 11.9 percent.The survey said students consider welfare programs and working conditions the most in choosing their future jobs (50.5 percent).Other factors included corporate image (44 percent), salary level (37.8 percent), corporate culture (21.8 percent), and how the company is featured in media reports (17.1 percent). (Yonhap)