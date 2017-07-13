Deregulation crucial for Korea to foster innovative startups: McKinsey

Despite the emphasis on startups’ role as the country’s future, South Korea’s startup ecosystem currently lags behind the global competition, as it is weighed down by overregulation, according to a new report by McKinsey & Company on Thursday.



Excessive regulations make it difficult for startups to introduce new tech-driven services and products to the market, according to the “Startup Korea!” report by McKinsey Korea, commissioned by Google Campus Seoul and the Asan Nanum Foundation. The report suggests that Korea must adopt a more open regulatory system to foster an environment where innovative startups can emerge.



Right now, Korea enforces the same regulations initially designed for traditional offline businesses to incoming firms. This makes it hard for startups looking to upturn old-fashioned business models or introduce entirely new services to commercialize their innovations.



According to the McKinsey report, 70 percent of the world’s top 100 startups that raised the most investment in the past year, including sharing economy-based service providers Uber and Airbnb as well as fintech firm Ant Financial, would find their business models illegal or noncompliant with Korea’s local regulations.





Panelists discuss the Korean startup ecosystem during an event to present McKinsey Korea's "Startup Korea!" report at the Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. (Google Korea)