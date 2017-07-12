Effectiveness of detectors to find spy cameras in doubt

According to cable channel TV Chosun, finding hidden cameras with commonly used detectors is almost impossible.
Radar detectors, currently a best-selling item, cannot find any spy cameras, even if they are placed near users. Smartphone apps to detect cameras do not work either. Infrared light detectors used by police are too sensitive, reacting to screws and bolts.
Experts said it is more important to restrict the sales of spy cameras than develop workable detectors.
There are no restrictions on the sales of spy cameras in Korea, leading to what is called “revenge porno” and other criminal acts.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)