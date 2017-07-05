Samsung named Asia’s best brand for 6th year

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics was named Asia’s best brand for the sixth consecutive year by market researcher Nielsen on Wednesday.



Samsung, the world’s top semiconductor and smartphone provider, ranked first in the top 1,000 brands of Asia for 2017 in a joint online survey by Nielson and Campaign Asia-Pacific, for the sixth straight year since 2012.



More than 6,000 consumers from 13 Asian countries participated in the survey to select the most trusted brand for 17 major consumer products.



Samsung came in first due to its communication efforts with consumers to overcome the battery explosion issue involving its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last year, and the successful launch of the latest Galaxy S8 model this year.



In this year’s survey, Samsung was followed by Apple, Sony, Nestle and Panasonic.



The company promised to thank its Asian consumers by expanding its corporate social responsibility activities across the region, including current operations of the Samsung Smart School in 120 locations in Southeast Asia to educate students on digitalization.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)