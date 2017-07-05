Dream Theater returns to Korea for ‘Images, Words & Beyond’ tour

A poster for Dream Theater’s “Images, Words & Beyond” concert in Seoul (AIM)

Legendary progressive metal band Dream Theater will hold a concert in September to mark the 25th anniversary of its iconic album “Images and Words.”According to the show’s local promoter AIM, the concert will take place at Olympic Hall in Seoul at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16. It marks the eighth time that the US band will be performing in the country.The concert is part of the global tour “Images, Words & Beyond,” which commemorates the release of the band’s second studio album in 1992.“Images and Words,” one of Dream Theater’s most well-known and successful albums, includes much-loved singles such as “Pull Me Under,” “Another Day” and “Take the Time.” One of its songs “Metropolis–Part I: The Miracle and the Sleeper” went on to inspire a full-length album “Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory,” which is considered another progressive metal classic.At the upcoming concert, the band will perform all eight songs from the album, along with popular songs from other albums, in a 150-minute performance.The band, which has a loyal fan base in Korea and around the world, was formed in 1985 under the name of “Majesty” by John Petrucci, John Myung and former member Mike Portnoy. A number of changes followed -- most notable of which was the departure of Portnoy in 2010 -- and the group’s current lineup consists of Pettrucci, Myung, James Labrie, Jordan Rudess and Mike Mangini, who replaced Portnoy at drums.Each member of Dream Theater is a top-notch musician in his field. Petrucci teamed up with other guitar legends Stave Vai and Joe Satriani for the famed G3 tour in 2005.The band released “Astonishing” in 2016 and is currently gearing up to release its 14th album next year.Tickets for the concert will be available online from July 13 at noon through ticket.interpark.com. Prices range from 110,000 won to 143,000 won.For more information, call (02) 3141-9226.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)