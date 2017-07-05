[Breaking] Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo to get married in October

Blossom Entertainment and UAA confirmed the reports in an early morning announcement.
|Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo attend the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards in June, 2016. (Yonhap)
“Since marriage is also between families -- as well as between individuals -- they had to be careful. ... The two had to be cautious (about their relationship) until it bore fruit in matrimony,” the agencies said.
The star actors met as a fictional couple in the smash-hit TV series “Descendants of the Sun,” with the groom-to-be playing a heartthrob military captain and his future bride taking on the role of a doctor and his love interest.
The two shared the grand prize at the KBS Drama Awards last year, as well as the award for best couple. “Descendants of the Sun,” a series about life surrounding the barracks, proved popular within and beyond Korea in what has been dubbed “Taehoo (an acronym from the show’s Korean title) syndrome.”
Rumors the Songs were dating subsequently surfaced, fueled by reports of the two being seen together in New York. While they claimed it was mere coincidence, other reports of the couple being seen together also popped up.
Song Joong-ki, 32, debuted in 2008 and blossomed to stardom in 2010’s “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” before hitting it out of the park with his work in “Descendants of the Sun.”
Song Hey-kyo, three years his senior, debuted in 1996 as a model before expanding her range to acting. She left a lasting impression on the public through her gig in ‘90s hit sitcom “Soongpoong Clinic,” and has appeared in a number of hit TV dramas, including “Full House” and “Hwang Jin Yi.”
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)