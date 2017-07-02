ASEAN-Korea Center to hold youth workshop on sustainable cities

A 10-day annual youth network workshop organized by the ASEAN-Korea Centre kicks off Monday in Incheon to forge strong networks among Asian students in achieving a sustainable and clean environment in the region.



Under the theme of “Promoting Clean and Green Environment through the Establishment of Environmentally Sustainable Cities,” students will participate in various lectures, field trips and cultural activities for the 2017 ASEAN-Korea Youth Network Workshop to be held in Korea from July 3-8 and in Malaysia from July 8-12.





Students pose for a photo at the closing ceremony of the 2016 ASEAN-Korea Youth Network Workshop held in Seoul on Aug. 4, 2016. (ASEAN-Korea Centre)