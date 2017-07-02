Shinhwa’s Eric ties knot the knot with actress Na Hye-mi

Wedding photo of Eric and Na Hye-mi (E&J Entertainment)

Singer-actor Eric of boy band Shinhwa and actress Na Hye-mi tied the knot at a quiet church ceremony Saturday.The ceremony, attended by family and a number of close acquaintances, took place around 3:30 p.m. at Young Nak Presbyterian Church in Seoul.Several celebrities attended the wedding, including the five other Shinhwa members who were present as best men, Lee Seo-jin, Yoon Kyun-sang and Ye Ji-won.“I sincerely thank the many fans who have congratulated this new beginning,” said Eric, whose Korean name is Mun Jung-hyuk, in a statement.“For nineteen years as a member of Shinhwa, I have received a lot of love thanks to Shinhwa Changjo,” he said, referring to the K-pop group’s official fan club.Eric, leader and rapper of Shinhwa, had announced plans to wed Na through his agency E&J Entertainment in April.Na starred in the popular 2006 sitcom “Unstoppable High Kick” and in the 2013 KBS TV series “Melody of Love.”