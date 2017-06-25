Apink drops teaser video, concept image before new release

(Plan A Entertainment)

(Plan A Entertainment)

(Plan A Entertainment)

(Plan A Entertainment)

(Plan A Entertainment)

(Plan A Entertainment)

Just a day before the release of “Pink Up,” Apink on Sunday offered a peek at what its concept and the music video would be for its upcoming EP.Its agency Plan A Entertainment uploaded the concept image with Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young on the band’s official fan page and social media pages at midnight Saturday. It followed up by revealing a teaser video of the song at noon, Sunday.The clip, an excerpt from Apink’s new music video, revealed part of the melody for “Five,” a track from “Pink Up.”Both the photos and the video amped up fans’ anticipation of the EP, which is to be released Monday.Apink will mark the release with a press showcase in Seoul, to broadcast live online via Naver’s V app.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)