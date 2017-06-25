North Korean IOC member says joint Korean team at PyeongChang 2018 may be d...

Apink drops teaser video, concept image before new release

Published : 2017-06-25 17:37
Updated : 2017-06-25 17:37

Just a day before the release of “Pink Up,” Apink on Sunday offered a peek at what its concept and the music video would be for its upcoming EP.

Its agency Plan A Entertainment uploaded the concept image with Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young on the band’s official fan page and social media pages at midnight Saturday. It followed up by revealing a teaser video of the song at noon, Sunday.

The clip, an excerpt from Apink’s new music video, revealed part of the melody for “Five,” a track from “Pink Up.”

Both the photos and the video amped up fans’ anticipation of the EP, which is to be released Monday.

Apink will mark the release with a press showcase in Seoul, to broadcast live online via Naver’s V app.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

(Plan A Entertainment)
