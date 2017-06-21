Kia Motors unveils small SUV Stonic in Europe

|Kia Motors’ small SUV Stonic is unveiled in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Hyundai Motor Group
“In Europe 1 in 10 vehicles sold will be SUVs in the B-segment, which the Stonic is part of, by 2020,” said Michael Cole, the chief operating officer of Kia Motors Europe, at a media preview in Amsterdam.
“The new SUV Stonic was created on Kia Motors’ quality, design and brand confidence. It will become a car that receives the most attention in Europe and a best-selling car of Kia Motors.”
According to Kia Motors Europe, the market size of B-segment SUVs continues to grow, posting annual sales of 1.1 million units, which made up 7 percent of total vehicle sales.
By 2020, sales of B-segment SUVs are projected to reach 20 million units annually and expected to eventually surpass the performance of C-segment SUVs, the company added.
The Kia Stonic will be the smallest SUV offered by the automaker, behind the Niro Hybrid SUV, Sportage compact SUV and Sorento large-size SUV when it hits showrooms in Korea in July and Europe within the third quarter of this year.
The name Stonic is a combination of “speedy” and “tonic,” which the company tried to portray through the dynamic silhouette and appearance of the vehicle, it said.
Inspired by the Provo concept car introduced at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, Stonic was developed by Kia Motors’ design center in Europe and the company’s research center in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.
Kia’s latest model will participate in the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show in September.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)