Lineage M tops grossing app in Korea

(Photo courtesy of NCsoft Corp.) (Yonhap)

NCsoft Corp., a South Korean online gamemaker, said Wednesday the mobile version of its mega-hit game "Lineage," "Lineage M," ranked as the No. 1 mobile application in terms of sales."Lineage M" became the most popular app both in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in South Korea, within seven hours of its launch, the company said.The new "Lineage M" features a very high degree of visual resolution, yet brings back the classic "Lineage" game by featuring role-playing scenes. Players can create a character by choosing from a variety of classes and titles, and can create a team with other players and slay monstrous opponents in various environments.A total of 9.7 million South Koreans have downloaded the game, a survey conducted by an app analytics company WiseApp showed.NCsoft, meanwhile, said users had trouble downloading from its server just after the midnight and into the very early hours of Wednesday. The company said it fixed the problem soon after it was detected. (Yonhap)