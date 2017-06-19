[News Focus] Fallen Park shows little emotion in court

Park Geun-hye is escorted into the Seoul Southern District Court for a hearing Monday. (Yonhap)

Camera flashes go wild the moment Park Geun-hye steps off a vehicle. With inmate number 503 attached to her left chest, a somber look on her face and handcuffs around her wrists, the former president is escorted by two prison guards into the courthouse in southern Seoul.Inside the courtroom, Park quietly walks toward the dock and sits beside her attorney. As she does, some people in the audience stand up in an apparent show of respect, despite security guards’ gesture not to.This repeating scene no longer creates a media frenzy, as the trial of the century enters its fifth week. But many citizens still apply for about 60 audience seats, distributed to applicants in a random selection process. Many of them are curious to see Park in person, once a symbol of conservative values and now a suspect facing a total of 18 charges.Park’s court attitude, however, can be described as aloof, at times distracted, and emotionless. She remains silent and rarely reacts to whatever is being said about her, sparking public curiosity of her defense strategy or mental state.Starting from last week, the Seoul Central District Court began to step up inquiries into the alleged bribery allegations involving Samsung Group, SK and Lotte Group--the country’s most powerful conglomerates -- holding four hearings per week in what her attorneys claim as “too harsh for the old, week woman.”Since ousted from office in March, Park has denied wrongdoing of corruption, coercion and leaking confidential information to her longtime friend and confidante Choi Soon-sil.Now, the 66-year-old has to be in the dock four times a week to prove her case during hearings that usually last all day, with the exception of breaks for lunch and dinner.“Four-days-a-week hearing is too much of a burden for the accused, considering her physical condition,” said Park’s attorney Lee Sang-chul earlier this month upon the court’s decision to add an additional hearing per week.“She has to live a sedentary lifestyle at a detention center, where she suffers aches in her legs and back,” Lee told the court.In response, the court said the schedule is “inevitable” as the case involves “a great volume of witness records and a number of witnesses to question.”The disgraced leader is facing a total of 18 charges, with their sheet running to some 120,000 pages.Visibly tired throughout the day, Park fell asleep nearly at the end of her third hearing which took place on May 30. The hearing lasted nearly 12 hours.At that time, witness questioning was underway on Park’s role in the alleged money-for-favors deal with Samsung Group. The alleged bribery scheme is Park’s most damning allegations among the 18 criminal charges raised against her by the prosecution. If convicted, she could get life imprisonment.It was only at the end of the hearing when Park finally uttered a few words when asked by the judge whether she wanted to question the witness by herself, in which Park replied, “No I don’t.”Also earlier this month, Park was seen during a court session last month repeatedly marking drawings on scraps of paper with a pencil--and erasing them simultaneously.Park, who sat in the dock, began to draw what was seen as “unrecognizable” subjects on pieces of paper during the proceeding, as reported by local media outlets, who then started rubbing against the paper with an eraser and brushing off the shavings.This continued for around 20 minutes, observers said.“Park’s such behavior apparently indicates that she suffered from a loss of concentration in a series of hearings,” Lee Soo-jung, a criminal psychology professor at Kyonggi University, told The Korea Herald.“Another possibility is she failed to--or chose not to--see the gravity of the situation, with little concern about the outcome of the criminal trial. In that case, she might have ruled out any possibility of being convicted of her charges,” Lee added.Upon indictment, Park pleaded not guilty to the 18 charges, but prosecutors believe she allowed her friend to pressure companies, including Samsung, to donate money to foundations she established.Most recently, Park burst out laughing when her defense attorney Yoo Young-ha exchanged fierce words with Yoo Jin-ryong, a former culture minister under the Park administration who was put on the witness stand last week.The former cabinet minister is one of a few who exposed a blacklist of thousands of artists who were deemed unfriendly to Park and were excluded from various government support programs.“She clearly has no clue what’s going on around her.” said Kim Tae-hyung, psychologist and author of “Psychology in Choosing a President.”“Apart from a loss of concentration during hearings, Park seems to be putting herself in third-party position and take no role in the court, leaving everything to her attorneys. That’s a common example seen among people who are psychologically traumatized,” Kim added.Regarding the complaint of the tight schedule issued by Park’s attorneys, critics see the move as a “tactic” to delay the court’s decision after the expiration of her detention period.“Defendant’s health condition is not an issue to be taken into account seriously by the justice when scheduling proceedings,” said Nam Kyoung-kook, a law professor at the University of Seoul Law School.“Unless in a serious health condition acknowledged in the form of doctor‘s note, Park should not delay the proceedings,” Nam added.Park’s verdict is expected to come mid-October. Park could get life imprisonment if convicted.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)