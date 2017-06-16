EXO to drop new album in summer

EXO (S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop group EXO plans to release its latest album this summer, S.M. Entertainment said Thursday.“EXO will make its return in summer, but a specific timeline has not been set up yet,” said an official from the boy band’s agency in response to an earlier report that EXO’s release would be in July.EXO, one of the most popular K-pop acts both locally and internationally, recently wrapped up its global tour “EXO Planet #3 - The EXO’rdium.”During its concert in Seoul last month, EXO said it had already decided on the album’s lead track, adding that both the group and its agency are very pleased with it.EXO has earned both commercial and critical success with its third studio album “Ex’Act,” bagging its fourth consecutive grand prize at this year’s Golden Disc awards. It also won artist of the year at November’s Melon Music Awards and album of the year at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards.By Yoon Min-sik