[Breaking] Son Yeon-jae and F.T. Island's Choi Jong-hoon officially in a relationship

(Son Yeon-jae and Choi Jong-hoon's Instagram)

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.



We hereby give you the official statement of the agency regarding the news reports of F.T. Island's Choi Jong-hoon.



Based on our confirmation with the star we have learned (Son Yeon-jae and Choi are) carefully starting to get to know each other with affections.



We bid you look upon them with warm supports.