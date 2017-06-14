[Breaking] Son Yeon-jae and F.T. Island's Choi Jong-hoon officially in a relationship

|(Son Yeon-jae and Choi Jong-hoon's Instagram)
National gymnast Son Yeon-jae and F.T. Island's Choi Jong-hoon are officially seeing each other, according to FNC Entertainment, Wednesday.
The two stars came in to media attention on the day prior to the agency's announcement, following a local tabloid's release of photos of the two stars out on an apparent date.
The photos showed the stars linking arms while walking with a bundle of gifts, flowers and a cake on May 27 -- the day before Son’s birthday.
Son was also seen accompanying Choi on a walk in Tokyo a day before F.T. Island’s slated concert tour there earlier this month.
The local media reported Son and Choi met through a mutual friend some three months ago. It said Son and Choi became close by supporting each other through some tough times following Son’s retirement and Choi’s tumultuous period prior to his comeback.
Son retired in March after 17 years of professional gymnast career.
F.T. Island released 10th anniversary album 'Over 10 Years' on June 7.
Son and Choi reportedly have a shared interest in sports and are both golf fans.
Following is the acknowlegement from FNC Entertainment:
Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.
We hereby give you the official statement of the agency regarding the news reports of F.T. Island's Choi Jong-hoon.
Based on our confirmation with the star we have learned (Son Yeon-jae and Choi are) carefully starting to get to know each other with affections.
We bid you look upon them with warm supports.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)