[Breaking] North Korean drone took pictures of THAAD battery: military

An aircraft thought to be a North Korean drone discovered in South Korea last week was found to have taken pictures of a US advanced anti-missile system deployed in South Korea, the South’s military said Tuesday, confirming the suspicion that the drone was on a spy mission.
Discovered on a mountain near the inter-Korean border Friday, the drone was found to carry more than 10 photos of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery stationed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
|North Korean drone (JCS)
“In an analysis of the camera memory (of the drone), we found pictures of Seongju. It also took pictures of the northern region of Seongju, where THAAD is deployed,” a JCS official said on the condition of anonymity.
Inside the drone, hundreds of photos of South Korea were found, most of them pictures of forests and villages, the JCS said. About 4 percent of them were of the Seongju region, it added.
The South Korean military is trying to figure out where in the North the drone was flown from. North Korea sent similar drones to South Korea in 2014, one of which was found to have taken pictures of Cheong Wa Dae.
The recent drone appears to be very similar in design to the one found in 2014, which used technology from the 1960s, and therefore may not be capable of transmitting the photos to North Korea remotely.
Equipped with a digital camera made by the Japanese company Sony, the device looked bigger than the previous drone, the JCS said. It also employed a twin-engine, not a single-engine used by the previous model found on Baeknyeong Island near the border, the military added.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)