[Breaking] North Korean drone took pictures of THAAD battery: military

An aircraft thought to be a North Korean drone discovered in South Korea last week was found to have taken pictures of a US advanced anti-missile system deployed in South Korea, the South’s military said Tuesday, confirming the suspicion that the drone was on a spy mission.



Discovered on a mountain near the inter-Korean border Friday, the drone was found to carry more than 10 photos of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery stationed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.





North Korean drone (JCS)