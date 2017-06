Korean pianist wins top prize at Van Cliburn competition

Sunwoo Yekwon performs at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition held at Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday.

Sunwoo Yekwon has won the top prize at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, marking the first time a South Korean pianist has won at the prestigious event.Sunwoo, a 28-year-old graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, was announced the gold medalist at the quadrennial event held at Fort Worth, Texas, from May 25 to June 10. He played a competition repertoire that included the Dvorak Piano Quintet in A Major, op. 81 and Rachmanioff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, op. 30 to cap off his win.With the win, Sunwoo earned an award of $50,000 along with three years of career management, concert tours and recordings.Daniel Hsu, a current student of Sunwoo’s alma mater, took the third-place prize at the event.The Van Cliburn has been held since 1962 for pianists between the ages of 18 and 30.By Yoon Min-sik ( minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com