G-Dragon’s Seoul concert explores ‘real GD’

G-Dragon performs during a concert at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Saturday. (YG Entertainment)

A multi-hit songwriter, fashion icon, trend-setter and crowd-pleasing musical performer -- all could describe G-Dragon.But the 40,000 fans gathered at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul got a chance to glimpse at the “human” behind the K-pop sensation at “2017 Concert: Act III, M.O.T.T.E,” the third concert by G-Dragon as a solo artist.After kicking off with his smash hit “Heartbreaker,” the singer moved on with “Breathe” and “A Boy,” before addressing the crowd.“Hello, I’m G-Dragon. And my name is Kwon Ji-yong. You are witnessing the first-ever concert by ‘the human Kwon Ji-yong,’” G-Dragon said to screaming fans.“Standing in front of you as ‘G-Dragon’ for so long, I’ve come to wonder what the real me would look like. The preparation for my latest album has been priceless, in that it gave me a chance to look back at myself.”The artist’s new EP, released Thursday, bears his real name as the title, as if to go back to his roots before he came into fame, glory and wealth.“The title of the concert M.O.T.T.E stands for the ‘moment of truth the end.’ It is about the third act of life for the artist G-Dragon, Kwon Ji-yong. About the troubles and loneliness behind the success,” YG Entertainment said.Staying true to the theme, the concert also featured interviews of his acquaintances about what kind of person he was -- from his Big Bang bandmates to his family and celebrity friends.Of course, the backbone of the concert was music.G-Dragon galloped on to show hit songs “But I Love You,” “One of a Kind,” “Black,” “Crayon,” “Today” and “Missing You.” Songs from his new EP were also performed, including “Bulls---,” “Superstar” and “Intro. Middle Fingers-Up.”His music dazzled the crowd. Then things got a little out of hand.During the performance of “Obsession,” a female fan jumped on the stage to grab G-Dragon. Unfazed, he kept performing until the woman was escorted out by security.But there were plenty of pleasant surprises, including a performance by another YG artist, CL, and G-Dragon’s collaborative performance with IU for her song “Palette,” which featured rapping.The concert gave the fans a rare chance to see G-Dragon as the person behind the microphone, beyond the makeup, swag and mastery of melody.“The goal of this concert was to show (the fans) myself raw as possible. G-Dragon is a part of me, but a flamboyant, exaggerated part, too,” he said.“This (being a singer) has always been a dream from my childhood and having run toward this goal for so long I feel like actually living in a dream. It feels so good, but I sometimes lose track of what is real and what is a dream. So I’m trying to get back to how I was in the beginning.”After “Outro. Divina Commedia,” G-Dragon was done, but the fans were not done with him.Thunderous requests for an encore dragged the star back to the stage, as he wrapped up the concert with “This Love,” “Crooked” and “Untitled.”Saturday’s Seoul concert marked the beginning of his tour across 19 cities across the world, including Macau, Singapore, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York, Sydney, Osaka and Tokyo.By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)