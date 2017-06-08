Nexon to release mobile action RPG ‘Dark Avenger 3’ in July

“Dark Avenger 3” is an action RPG developed by Nexon-owned game development studio Boolean Games, the original creator of the globally popular “Dark Avenger” mobile game series which has racked up more than 35 million downloads worldwide.
|Nexon Vice President Lee Jung-hun introduces the company’s upcoming mobile action role-playing game “Dark Avenger 3” during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. (Nexon Korea)
It is the first game to be released by Boolean Games since Nexon acquired the firm from Seoul-based Gamevil in April 2015.
The upcoming game will “relay elements of the original Dark Avenger series to a mobile setting while offering the same dynamic action and graphic quality presented by console games,” said Nexon Vice President Lee Jung-hun during a media event in Seoul to showcase the new game.
For the most optimal game play experience, the game operates best in mobile devices in the Galaxy S5 tier and up, according to Boolean Games. However, the developer said it will continue to work on enabling the game to run smoothly in lower-tier devices.
Nexon plans to first release “Dark Avenger 3” in Korea next month and launch the game globally in 14 languages by the end of this year.
The game will not be released in Japan and China until 2018, as further localization procedures are underway, the game maker said, adding that it will not be pursuing a “global one build” strategy.
The Tokyo-listed game company has high hopes that “Dark Avenger 3” will surpass the success of its former hit mobile RPG “Heroes of Incredible Tales (HIT).”
Nexon Korea has opened a new promotional website for “Dark Avenger 3” and has begun receiving pre-registrations for the game.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)